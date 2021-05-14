Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr part ways after eight months; Source says they ‘remain friends’

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr, who were dating for 8 months, have decided to call it quits. Check out the details.

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr, who were dating for 8 months, have decided to call it quits. A spokesperson for the actress told US Weekly, “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends.” As per the report, the duo’s relationship couldn’t work out because of their busy professional lives. An insider told the outlet, “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out.”

The source mentioned that the actress is focused on her upcoming projects and is busy with her parental responsibilities. According to a report by Page Six, the couple’s relationship was ‘cooling off’. “We’re now told that while Holmes and Vitolo haven’t broken up, things have definitely cooled down,” the report stated. A month ago, a source shared with the outlet, “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast.” Rumours of their split started spreading like wildfire after Vitolo wasn’t present at Suri’s 15th birthday celebration last month.

The Dawson’s Creek star dated Jamie Foxx, but they split in August 2019 after being together for six years. Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. Holmes is busy with her work projects and is currently shooting a new movie on location in Connecticut. For her daughter’s 15th birthday, she shared rare pictures of Suri from her childhood and some precious moments between Holmes and her. She penned, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!"

Also Read| Katie Holmes shares rare pictures of daughter Suri on her birthday; Says 'can't believe you are already 15'

Share your comment ×