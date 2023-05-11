Katie Holmes expresses concern as ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized: Report

Katie Holmes expressed concern over Jamie Foxx’s health amidst his hospitalization. The actors notably dated for nearly six years after they were spotted together in 2013. A source revealed that Holmes was taken aback after she learned about Foxx’s hospitalization. Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for weeks now after a ‘medical emergency’. His fans and friends continue to extend support and shower blessings.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Following the mysterious hospitalization of her ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes is reportedly quite worried about him. According to sources, Katie was shocked to learn that Foxx was in the hospital following a "serious medical episode." An insider said, “She (Holmes) will always care for him,” because of the amount of time they spend together.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' past relationship

Foxx and Holmes made every effort to make things work, according to sources who spoke with Radar Online. Before their separation, a source claimed, "When they can spend time together, they do. When they can't because they're too busy, they don't. They are two grownups who have been friends for a long time and enjoy each other's company.”

According to a different source, Katie and Jamie try to keep in touch. The source shared that they have known each other for a long time and share the trait of being wonderful parents. They are passionate about what they do, said the source. Additionally, they give each other room, the source revealed. However, as per the source in the report, given that Foxx had previously collaborated with Holmes' ex-husband, Tom Cruise, the connection was rather contentious.

Jamie Foxx's sudden health issue

Foxx was admitted to the hospital in Atlanta on April 11 for an undisclosed medical emergency, and he is still there today. 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close was apparently the movie the actor was working on. According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, "Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention." The source shared, "He had to be revived, and it had been touch and go with him for days. He is very lucky to be alive!" The source continued, "He's very lucky he got the treatment he did."

Jamie Foxx's daughter shared a health update about her father.

Foxx's daughter Corrine, 29, posted a message on social media confirming the information, saying, "Fortunately, due to quick action and great care, he is already on the way to recovery." Foxx is "awake" and "alert" following the terrible event, it was subsequently learned.

As of May 9, the 'Day Shift' actor, however, has yet to make a public appearance. In the meantime, he sent a message on his Instagram account that said, "Appreciate all the love! I feel blessed.”

