  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram days after she calls Tom Cruise 'dominant individual'

In an interview, Thandie Newton had recalled Tom Cruise as a 'dominant individual' and revealed that she was scared of him while filming Mission: Impossible 2.
3475 reads Mumbai
Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram days after she calls Tom Cruise 'dominant individual' Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram days after she calls Tom Cruise 'dominant individual'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katie Holmes Instagram move has left many surprised. In recent developments, actress Katie followed Thandie Newton on Instagram after she opened up about her experience of working with the former's ex-husband on  Mission: Impossible 2. In an interview with Vulture, Thandie had called Tom Cruise a 'dominant individual' and revealed that she was scared of him. Katie, who was married to Tom from 2006 to 2012, began following Thandie this week just days after the interview went live. 

In her interview, Thandie was asked what was her experience like working on the 2000 action thriller Mission: Impossible 2 and why she never featured in the sequels. She said, "Oh, I was never asked. I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done." 

She also revealed that there was a certain scene in the film which did not go down well when they were shooting. "It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame," she had said. Thandie also spoke in detail about various shooting experiences. She added, "He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed. I had the most extraordinary time, and you know who got me that role? Nicole Kidman." 

For the unversed, Nicole and Tom were married for 11 years before they parted ways. 

Credits :Daily MailGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement