Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram days after she calls Tom Cruise 'dominant individual'

In an interview, Thandie Newton had recalled Tom Cruise as a 'dominant individual' and revealed that she was scared of him while filming Mission: Impossible 2.

Katie Holmes Instagram move has left many surprised. In recent developments, actress Katie followed Thandie Newton on Instagram after she opened up about her experience of working with the former's ex-husband on Mission: Impossible 2. In an interview with Vulture, Thandie had called Tom Cruise a 'dominant individual' and revealed that she was scared of him. Katie, who was married to Tom from 2006 to 2012, began following Thandie this week just days after the interview went live.

In her interview, Thandie was asked what was her experience like working on the 2000 action thriller Mission: Impossible 2 and why she never featured in the sequels. She said, "Oh, I was never asked. I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done."

She also revealed that there was a certain scene in the film which did not go down well when they were shooting. "It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame," she had said. Thandie also spoke in detail about various shooting experiences. She added, "He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed. I had the most extraordinary time, and you know who got me that role? Nicole Kidman."

For the unversed, Nicole and Tom were married for 11 years before they parted ways.

