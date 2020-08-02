  • facebook
Katie Holmes opens up on her quarantine life with daughter Suri Cruise: I feel very blessed

Katie Holmes got candid about the time she is spending with daughter Suri Cruise amidst quarantine. In a recent Interview while promoting her new film The Secret: Dare to Dream, the star revealed that she feels blessed. Read her full interview ahead.
Katie Holmes recently got candid about spending the past few months in quarantine with 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. While doing press interviews to promote her new film The Secret: Dare to Dream she chatted with Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph. “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” Katie said about life with Suri. 

 

She added, “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together.” Katie says that the time in quarantine has made her rethink her outlook on life. “When I think about my life, I feel very blessed. I have felt very lucky, and I rely on my instincts a lot but I also forgive myself for mistakes,” she said.

 

In November last year, Katie opened up about her relationship with her daughter Suri during an interview with Elle UK. "I was happy to become a mom in my 20s. It's been nice that our ages fit...how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," Katie said. 

 

Today, after Suri is all grown up and a teenager, the mum reveals she is content at 40 with her personal as well as professional life. She said, "It's interesting to be 40, though, because when you're young, you think, 'I'm never going to be 40!' and then the day comes and it's like, this is OK. I'm still doing everything I've always done. I feel happy with where my career is and I'm excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition," the actress revealed. 

 

