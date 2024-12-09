Katie Holmes Refutes Report Claiming Daughter Suri, 18, Inherited Trust Fund from Tom Cruise: 'Completely False'

Katie Holmes is giving a true account of her daughter Suri Cruise’s finances after Daily Mail claimed in a recent report that the 18-year-old had become a millionaire after her trust fund from dad Tom Cruise kicked in following her milestone birthday earlier this year.

The outlet, citing a source, also reported that Suri has an additional trust fund from her mother.

“Completely false,” Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the article. “Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up.”

“Enough,” she added in the caption.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise Net Worth, Assets, Investments, Career Highlights, and Personal Life

Holmes has always been candid about her desire to protect her daughter from false and negative media coverage. In April 2023, the Dawson’s Creek alum, in an interview with Glamour, expressed that she hopes to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, considering how visible she was in the media as a child because of her famous parents.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person,” Holmes said of her daughter, adding that she really likes to protect her.

In June this year, Suri and her mom were snapped celebrating her graduation from high school. The pair were seen posing for photos together and hugging as Suri donned a red cap and gown over a white dress.

Advertisement

The teenager, on the other hand, hasn’t been spotted with her dad in years, as she is said to be estranged from him. In her school’s graduation ceremony too, the Top Gun: Maverick’s only biological child went by Suri Noelle instead of Suri Cruise.

Holmes and Cruise welcomed Suri in 2006. After nearly six years of marriage, the duo split in 2012.

Last year, Holmes made her directorial debut with Rare Objects. The proud mother dedicated the film to her daughter, who was also featured in the movie's soundtrack, as she previously did in Holmes’ film Alone Together.

Speaking to Glamour about including Suri in her work, Holmes said she hopes her daughter always does something on her projects, noting she always asks her to get involved. She explained it was because, in showbiz, people working together anyway become family, so she likes to have an actual family member work with her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I can wear heels now': Nicole Kidman once mocked Tom Cruise post-divorce for his height amidst illusion tricks fiasco