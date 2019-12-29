Katie Holmes shares RARE photo with grown up daughter Suri Cruise from their winter wonderland trip

The rare mother-daughter selfie was a black and white picture which the actress shared on her Instagram Story as they two enjoyed their holiday trip.

Katie Holmes delighted her 1.9m followers recently when she took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her and daughter Suri Cruise. The actress who has kept her personal life fiercely under wraps, let her guard down a bit on social media when she shared an adorable selfie with her daughter Suri Cruise and we couldn't help but see double. The rare mother-daughter selfie was a black and white picture which the actress shared on her Instagram Story as they two enjoyed their holiday trip.

Suri definitely looks all grown up and can be seen flashing her radiating her smile. Suri, who is 13-years-old now, also looks a lot like her mum Katie and the two did resemble like sisters. According to a report in E!News, Suri and mum Katie escaped New York for the holidays and headed to some place filled with snow.

Katie has been sharing a few snaps from their winter wonderland getaway. She recently also shared a video of snowy trees and a windy road with the song "Send Me On My Way" by Rusted Roots play over it.

Check out Katie and Suri's rare photo below:

Katie, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, revealed in a recent interview with Elle UK that she's always felt in sync with Suri. "I was happy to become a mom in my 20s. It's been nice that our ages fit...how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

Credits :Instagram

