Katie Holmes shares rare pictures of daughter Suri on her birthday; Says 'can't believe you are already 15'

Katie Holmes shared an adorable post to wish daughter Suri on her 15th birthday with pictures of their precious moments together.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter Suri turned 15 on Sunday. Holmes decided to share an adorable post to wish her teenage daughter in the sweetest manner. Sharing some rare pictures of Suri from her childhood and some precious moments between Holmes and her, the actress put up an emotional post. The Dawson's Creek star in her birthday post for Suri also showed astonishment over how quickly she's grown up.

Taking to Instagram, Katie wrote, "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!" The pictures that were accompanied by Holmes' heartwarming caption were those from Suri's childhood and also the ones where Holmes and her were sharing the warmest hugs. Holmes is known to be a doting mother and has always protected Suri's privacy from the public eye quite well.

Check out Katie Holmes' post here:

It's quite rare for Holmes to share pictures of Suri given that she is known to keep her personal life private. Last year too, Holmes celebrated Suri's birthday in quite a beautiful manner amid the pandemic restrictions.

Holmes mentioned about her relationship with her daughter in a piece she wrote for Vogue Australia's November issue, where she opened up about being quarantined with Suri. Holmes wrote, "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

While Tom Cruise isn't extremely active on social media, we wonder if he too will be sharing a special post to wish his daughter on her 15th birthday soon.

