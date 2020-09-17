Katie Holmes texts new beau Emilio Vitolo Jr ‘all day long’; New couple ‘can’t get enough of each other’

Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr are reportedly still going strong. A source revealed to People magazine that the couple can’t get enough of each other.

Katie Holmes and her new flame, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, have been linked for a few weeks now and sources are finally opening about the duo’s relationship. “Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” a source close to the couple told People magazine of the 41-year-old actress and 33-year-old chef.

“She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can’t get enough of her attention.” Emilio currently works at the famed restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York, USA. Katie and Emilio, who is trying to become an actor, reportedly met while working together on an upcoming indie movie.

In case you missed it, reports by Daily Mail claimed that he had been engaged to 24-year-old designer Rachel Emmons for the past 18 months and that he broke up with her days before being spotted in public with Katie for the first time. It was reported by Daily Mail that Emilio ended his engagement with Rachel without mentioning his new relationship with Katie. “Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on,” one of Rachel’s friends told the outlet.

“He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story,” they added. “They had concrete wedding plans in the works. Now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home.” Rachel was reportedly “blindsided” by the break-up text, and only learned about his relationship with Katie from friends sending her articles, The Sun also reported. “She thinks it’s disrespectful for it to be so public,” a friend told the outlet, adding that it was “bizarre and disappointing.” “Rachel feels Emilio could have been more honest and dealt with it like a gentleman and face-to-face.” “Nobody really knows if Katie was aware he was with Rachel. If she did, it’s a bad example to set for her daughter,” the friend added.

