Katie Holmes is 'unbothered' by ex partner Jamie Foxx and his 21 year old rumoured girlfriend Sela Vave

As per latest reports, the 'Batman Begins' actress has reportedly and officially moved on from her relationship with 'Just Mercy' actor Jamie Foxx.

Katie Holmes may not be a regular at the movies but the actress often garners attention for her personal life. Be it with either her young daughter Suri or ex-partner Jamie Foxx, Katie makes headlines. Now, as per latest reports, the 'Batman Begins' actress has reportedly and officially moved on from her relationship with 'Just Mercy' actor Jamie Foxx. For the unversed, Katie and Jamie ended their six-year relationship in August 2019 and the actor since then has been spotted multiple times with his 21-year-old rumoured girlfriend Sela Vave.

According to a latest report in OK! Magazine, Katie has started regaining her self-confidence and is officially “unbothered” about Jamie and Sela's relationship. A source told the magazine, "She’s done stressing over Jamie. It’s not worth her energy." The insider also revealed that Katie does not think highly of 52-year-old Jamie dating such a young girl. At the Jamie's birthday in December, Sela was even spotted wearing a diamond ring.

The source added, "She thinks Jamie looks ridiculous hanging around with a woman young enough to be his daughter." The report further added that the actress is now in a better space and received a whole lot of love from her daughter Suri Cruise. The actress who has kept her personal life fiercely under wraps, let her guard down a bit on social media during the holidays and shared an adorable selfie with her daughter Suri. The rare mother-daughter selfie was a black and white picture which the actress shared on her Instagram Story as they two enjoyed their holiday trip.

