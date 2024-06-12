Katie Piper Cancels Breakfast Show Due To Medical Procedure; Here’s All We Know So Far

Katie Piper, a 40-year-old television personality, had to cancel her breakfast show this weekend. The Katie Piper Breakfast Show was supposed to be hosted by her, however, she withdrew at the last minute. She was replaced by Charlotte Hawkins.

An unexpected medical procedure

In an unforeseen medical procedure, Katie had to undergo this due to being informed that she had a bad reaction after an eye operation which made her unwell. According to The Mirror, a source said “Much as she’d love to be back on the sofa on Saturday, at the moment it’s just not realistic and she acknowledges this. She is concentrating on her recovery so that she can be back to her best as soon as possible,” says a representative from The Mirror.

ITV has been very understanding of this situation. They advised Katie publicly about taking as long as necessary before returning. Katie revealed the news with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. "Sadly, I'm not going to be on my breakfast show this weekend as I've had to have an unexpected medical procedure. All is well and I hope after some rest I'll be back in the hot seat next weekend!" she posted.

Continuing eye problems

Katie’s eye has had multiple problems within the past year alone. In 2023, she confessed that her eye needed to be stitched up and closed for it to heal properly. On Loose Women, Tarsorrhaphy is described where partial or all suturing of an eye takes place during surgery. This allows it to heal easily thus creating a good environment for healing of the eye.

Her eyes gave Katie a tremendous amount of pain throughout these episodes. She says, “It's been quite painful, so it's quite a relief for me to finally have it stitched up because it's a lot more comfortable. It's not permanent, it's probably going to be like a year like this and then hopefully I can have it opened.”

There remains still optimism for recovery in Katie. The fans are expecting her to recover soon and come back to her show.

