Katie Price REVEALS she was sexually assaulted at gun point in South Africa: I tried to protect my kids

Katie Price recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted at gun point in South Africa while traveling with her children. Read on to know more.

American reality TV star Katie Price opened up about the time she was sexually assaulted and robbed at gun point in South Africa. Earlier this year, the mother of five spent time in a ¬Priory rehab clinic, and was diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). During an interaction with The Sun, Price revealed that assault was the reason behind her stay in the facility. Detailing her carjacking experience, she mentioned that the incident took place in 2018 when her family car stopped so one of her kids could use the toilet.

“Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee. It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below,’ she explained. Katie then stated that she was afraid that the man would shoot one of them so she tried to save her kids. “I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me. I thought I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”

“I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us,” she asserted. She further stated that she had to get a protection dog for her family after the incident. “It has been so hard on poor Princess, my daughter. She can’t go anywhere on her own,” she added. She explained that she did not press charges because she couldn’t face the ordeal.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip’s staff members banned from seeing their families amid COVID 19 lockdown?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×