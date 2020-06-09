Katie Price says her son Harvey has taught her never to give up in life
Price welcomed Harvey in 2002. He was born partially blind and also suffers from autism, ADHD and the genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome.
In an interview with OK! Magazine, Price shared how her son, who recently turned 18, taught her never to give up in life.
"I never could have imagined what was coming, with all his complex needs. I didn't find out he was blind until he was six weeks old and gradually, over the years, we've discovered more conditions. But he has taught me never to give up in life, because he never gives up," Price said.
Happy Birthday to my Harvey Price. What a journey the last 18 years have been. You’ve defied all the odds and proven that you will not let your disabilities stop you. They said you’d never be able to read, but you love reading to your younger brothers and sisters. Your talent has no boundaries with your artwork on public display at Gatwick airport, designed your own greeting cards for Anna Kennedy Online and raising funds for the NHS by designing your own T-shirt. You light up a room with your unique humour and you have everybody in stitches. You keep me entertained with your diverse taste in music and keyboard skills, from Beethoven to Queen. Harvey Price, you make me so proud every single day. Mum x
She added: "Through everything, Harvey has been with me. TV appearances too! He's my supporter, my son and my best friend.
"I believe he's my guardian angel and nothing will ever come between us," she said.
