Katie Price says her son Harvey has taught her never to give up in life

Singer Katie Price feels her eldest son Harvey is her "guardian angel".

Price welcomed Harvey in 2002. He was born partially blind and also suffers from autism, ADHD and the genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Price shared how her son, who recently turned 18, taught her never to give up in life.

"I never could have imagined what was coming, with all his complex needs. I didn't find out he was blind until he was six weeks old and gradually, over the years, we've discovered more conditions. But he has taught me never to give up in life, because he never gives up," Price said.

She added: "Through everything, Harvey has been with me. TV appearances too! He's my supporter, my son and my best friend.

"I believe he's my guardian angel and nothing will ever come between us," she said.

Credits :IANS

