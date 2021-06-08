Katie Thurston on leading The Bachelorette amid Chris Harrison controversy: It wasn’t an immediate yes for me

Katie Thurston talks about leading the 17th season of The Bachelorette and how different it is without franchise regular Chris Harrison's presence.

Katie Thurston was named as a lead for The Bachelorette's season 17 during a time when the franchise was going through a strange time. The franchise has been in the news for longtime host Chris Harrison's exit. The host came under fire in Matt James' Bachelor season after he defended the racially insensitive actions of a contestant on the show. Following the incident, Harrison shared a public apology and also announced that he will be stepping away from the franchise for some time.

It was during the same time that Katie was approached to lead for the upcoming season and while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, Thurston revealed it wasn't an easy decision for her to come on board. “You’re always going to question if it’s the right decision for you because you are opening yourself up to a lot of attention; attention that you might not want. It’s tough to be in this role," she said.

Adding further that it wasn't an instant yes, Thurston told THR, "So of course it wasn’t an immediate yes for me. It was something I had to think about over time. I didn’t want to live life with the regret of not taking this chance to fall in love in this very unique way, so I said yes."

In Harrison's absence, Katie has the franchise's alums, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to guide her through. Revealing how this unique experience is amazing with the presence of Tayshia and Kaitlyn, Thurston said, "[Tayshia and Kaitlyn] have advice that they could give me that no other woman could. It was great to have women supporting women and have these great conversations throughout the entire process from start to finish."

