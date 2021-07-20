Katie Thurston REVEALS if she would be game to appear on Michelle Young's Bachelorette season to guide her

Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Season 17 seems to be much shorter than the rest. The season has already reached its top 4 suitors and recently it was also confirmed that the big finale will be airing on August 9. While fans are still waiting to find out who Thurston ends up with, Katie can't wait for the finale to air so she can move forward and "not have to hold back on that" said the Bachelorette in her recent interaction with Variety.

One of the biggest changes that was seen in Katie's season of The Bachelorette was that after longtime host Chris Harisson's exit, the show had ex-Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams take on the role of co-hosts. Appreciating this format, Thurston told Variety, "What I loved is that the show has been very supportive of those changes that need to be made, and so to have Tayshia [Adams] and Kaitlyn [Bristowe] there to support me, it was a better outcome than I could have expected. I actually loved this format."

When asked if she would be open to take on a similar role for Michelle Young's upcoming season, Katie seemed to be on board and said, "I would be ecstatic and absolutely blessed to have the opportunity to help on Michelle’s season." Although Thurston further clarified that no plans have yet been put in place saying, "I have not been given that information yet, but hopefully it continues on", via Variety.

Although some reports have stated that Michelle Young's season will have season 17 co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams returning as co-hosts although a confirmation on the same hasn't yet been provided.

