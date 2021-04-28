Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season got wrapped up ahead of schedule because of THIS reason

Katie Thurston's upcoming season of The Bachelorette has finished filming ahead of schedule and it's thanks to her straightforward nature.

The Bachelorette's season 17 with Katie Thurston is going to be an exciting one. As per the latest reports, the show's upcoming season got wrapped up ahead of its schedule and the reason behind it is an even interesting one. According to a report in US Weekly, Thurston's season wrapped its filming almost a week ahead and it was thanks to her crystal clear decisions when it came to handing out the roses.

As per the US Weekly report, Katie kept her mind clear and "made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing" responded a source close to the show. The same source also confirmed how smoothly the filming went and hence it wrapped up production earlier than its set date.

The filming for the 17th season began in March when Thurston headed to New Mexico for the dating reality show. The new season is all set to begin airing from June 7, 2021.

Considering the controversy that arose last season starring Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, this will be the first time for the franchise that Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Harrison received immense backlash last season for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s racially-charged Instagram posts following which he stepped down from the franchise.

With Harrison not on board for Season 17, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be helping Katie to find The One. Every season of The Bachelorette comes with its own set of controversies and fans are now wondering what all will happen in Katie Thurston's season.

