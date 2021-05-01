Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma or Alia Bhatt: Which Bollywood Actress you wish would make her Hollywood debut?

While Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt have proven as forces to be reckoned with in Bollywood, we're curious to know which talented actress you would like to see make her Hollywood debut. Vote in our poll and comment below.

Over the past few years, Bollywood fans have enthusiastically witnessed megastars like and stamp their mark in Hollywood. While DP left us mesmerised with her knockout action avatar in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Priyanka Chopra has a bevvy of exciting projects to look forward to - Matrix 4, Text For You and Citadel, amongst several others.

There are many more talented Bollywood actresses who we think would make memorable Hollywood debuts; , and , just to name a few. When it comes to Kat, the 37-year-old actress has time and again proved to be a box-office lucky charm as she's worked with the crème de la crème of Bollywood and continues to be at the top of her game. With her stellar looks as an added bonus, we think Katrina would be the perfect candidate to make her Hollywood debut next.

We also have Anushka, whose eccentric picks when it comes to movie roles as both an actress and a producer is top-notch. Just like Kaif, Sharma has also worked with the best of the best in Bollywood and has proved her capabilities as a performer through her amazing repertoire. We can totally imagine fans in the West falling for Anushka's infectious personality both on and off-screen.

Let's not forget Alia, whose versatility knows no bounds. In just a few short years, Bhatt has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with, given her fabulous performances are proof of the same. We think Alia has all it takes to make an impressive debut in Hollywood, as grand as her Student of the Year debut in Bollywood.

This begs the question Bollywood fans; Which talented actress do you wish to see make her Hollywood debut? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Bollywood actress in the comments section below.

