Katy Perry addresses her viral 'Doll eye' trick; Says 'I have sat in a chair..'

Katy Perry has revealed the secret reason behind her viral 'doll eye' talent, and it's to keep an eye on her glam squad. In a TikTok for Vogue's web series Life in Looks, Perry disclosed that she loves to make sure her hair and makeup teams keep her look on point. The unsettling skill is akin to a long-lasting wink, allowing Perry to keep one eye open at all times. So no matter how nervous a contestant may be on American Idol, the pop star can always keep an eye out for perfection.

'I do this pose called "doll eye,"' explained the Dark Horse songstress. 'I can close one eye at a time and still like maintain all function.

'I've sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a french twist, I want to give notes in real-time.'

Katy Perry has created her signature viral look

The hitmaker's quirky talent went viral last year when an uproarious TikTok clip showed her hilariously struggling to open one of her eyes in the middle of a performance, leading many to jest that she was a malfunctioning robot. Her unique talent garnered a massive response, with millions of people worldwide sharing the video and being tickled by her comedic antics.

Perry shared a clip of the moment with a witty headline that promoted her Las Vegas residency: 'When you see new 2023 PLAY dates.'

In the caption, she wrote: 'Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!

With no signs of slowing down, Perry continues to dazzle audiences with her fifth leg of her Las Vegas residency. Her incredible show, Play, at Resorts World is the perfect way to experience her over-the-top spectacle - Perry recently likened the experience to taking mushrooms! Don't miss your chance to see the hitmaker and experience the show of a lifetime from now through August.