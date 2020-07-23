Katy Perry addresses Orlando Bloom’s nude photos from 2016: I think he wanted to fit in with the locals

In a recent chat with Howard Stern, Katy Perry finally addressed current fiance Orlando Bloom’s nude photos from a vacation in 2016. Read what she said below.

It’s been almost four years since Orlando Bloom went viral with his nude paddle-boarding photos while vacationing in Italy with now-fiancee Katy Perry, and people are still talking about it. But Katy finally addressed the photos in a recent interview with Howard Stern on his show The Howard Stern Show. The chat show host brought up the photos and asked the pregnant pop star about the reason for the nudity. To which Katy quipped, “It was Europe! We had had a pretty chill time and everywhere we looked, it was like ‘Everybody was naked! It was in Europe! It was Italy!’ and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals.”

Perry did not feel the need to “fit in with the locals” as she described herself as the more “pragmatic” of the pair, despite Bloom’s attempts to get her to join him in stripping down. She explained the timing was weirdly coincidental, as earlier in the trip, Bloom had mentioned Twitter statistics for his previous franchises--Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings. Perry was shocked to see him trending a few days later.

During the interview, Howard also went on to rave about Orlando, calling him “f–king handsome,” to which Katy jokingly replied, “that’s why I’m in this mess” in regards to her pregnancy.

Watch the full chat below:

Previously, Katy Perry also opened up about how she has been experiencing every emotion amidst her pregnancy. Katy spoke to Karson and Kennedy on Boston's Mix 104.1 about her bumpy pregnancy experience and revealed she has felt equal parts of depression and happiness. Katy revealed, "I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious. I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it."

Share your comment ×