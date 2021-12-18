Katy Perry ADMITS feeling old when younger singers like Olivia Rodrigo reference her music

Looks like Katy Perry is feeling old already, thanks to rising artists. In a new interview with Out Magazine, The 37-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer admitted that she feels “old” hearing new songs referencing lyrics from some of her greatest hits.

Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher, it seems, are both to blame. Rodrigo sings “Where’s my f**king teenage dream” (referencing 2010’s “Teenage Dream”) on her track “Brutal” and Fletcher incorporates “I Kissed A Girl” (2008) in her song “Girls Girls Girls”. Perry was told that her work "inspires a new generation of artists," and she was asked how she felt about that. “Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I’m not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it’s coming all the way back around.” “Things are nostalgic? What?” she remarked as per Entertainment Tonight. “It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, ‘Oh my gosh! I used to listen to you when I was a kid’ and they’re, like, full-on adults with kids.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream" was released in 2010. Fletcher, a 27-year-old singer from New Jersey named Cari Elise Fletcher, did something similar. On her song girls girls girls, the crooner sampled Katy Perry's hit song I Kissed A Girl. I Kissed A Girl was one of Katy's first big hits, released in 2008. Despite feeling a little "mature," Perry admits that seeing her work reproduced is "awesome."

However, Katy also discussed her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The Santa Barbara, California native said it was the 'kookiest, most camp show' yet in her long career.

ALSO READ:Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom 'my hero' as he unzips her corset on stage so she can sing