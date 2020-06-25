  1. Home
Katy Perry admits pregnancy has made her feel 'every emotion': It's a wild time to bring life into the world

In a recent interview, Katy Perry revealed that she and Orlando Bloom are yet to decide on a name for their daughter. Read on to know more.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon become doting parents but before that day arrives, Hollywood's power couple are enjoying this time and overcoming obstacles together. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about how she has been experiencing every emotion under the sun. Katy spoke to Karson and Kennedy on Boston's Mix 104.1 about her bumpy pregnancy experience and revealed she has felt equal parts of depression and happiness. 

Katy revealed, "I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious. I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it." Given the recent tensions and the pandemic across the world, Katy also admitted that it is indeed a 'wild time'. "The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain'... and now it really feels shaky boots!"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i’ve got to shed all this skin if I want the distance let the sun in pull out the weeds and focus my vision

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The 'Roar' singer also revealed that she and Orlando Bloom are yet to pick out a name for their daughter who will soon be arriving. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that!'" While Orlando is already a father to a 9-year-old son named Flynn from his previous relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, he is still quite excited.  "He’s really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl! That’s how it’s gonna be, we’ll see," said Katy. 

