Katy Perry admits she has become emotional during pregnancy; Says she cries doing simple tasks

Katy Perry reveals she has become too emotional during her pregnancy amidst the social-distancing phase.

Katy Perry is having her share of good and bad days during pregnancy. While being a mother is the best feeling in the world, pregnancy blues is a thing! The 35-year-old appeared on SHEIN Together Livestream event held virtually on Saturday and performed a few hit songs before opening up on her pregnancy. Katy Perry is due in Summer 2020. Earlier, she revealed that pregnancy has been a difficult phase for her, especially during the Coronavirus crisis where she constantly has to worry about her health and is locked up in her house.

The Firework singer admitted that she has become very emotional during her second trimester. "I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks. I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined or a small space for so long. I'm used to going out all the time," Katy Perry said. Katy had earlier too expressed her concern about her swollen feet during pregnancy. The singer had revealed that she isn't able to walk properly because of swelling in her feet and had asked fans if this was normal during pregnancy. As she's used to having some 'me time', Katy Perry reveals whats her escape during quarantining with family. "There is not really anywhere to go besides my car, so I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space," she said.

Katy Perry is surely having a blend of good and bad days. However, fiance Orlando Bloom is always there to cheer her up whenever the songstress feels down. Recently, the actor shared a super cute video of himself and Katy where the latter is dancing her heart out and flaunting her baby bump in a cheetah print dress. "happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be," Orlando Bloom wrote and fans can't stop gushing. The 35-year-old mommy-to-be too is super excited for motherhood. A day ago, she wished Mother's Day to all the moms out there and revealed that she's ready to join the club. "Hey everyone out there, it's Katy Perry. I want to wish all the mothers a Happy Mother's Day and I am so excited... and, I think, ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe," she said.

The American Idol judge knows how to lift her mood. Despite several issues going on, Katy Perry is coping well and she has amusing ways to keep happy. Even amidst a global pandemic, the 35-year-old singer's costume game is going strong! First, as a hand sanitizer, then a toilet roll and now Jumbo, the elephant, Katy Perry has been amusing fans since forever. Recently, Katy also celebrated Easter in a cute bunny outfit, flaunting her baby bump. On Mother's Day, she dressed up as Disney's Jumbo elephant and also got a similar costume for her pet dog. Looks like the yummy mummy can't wait to welcome her child and her pictures are proof.

Katy Perry has been judging American Idol from home. The entire show has shifted to a home setup with different contestants performing from their houses and the judges mentoring them from their homes. American Idol has already got its top 10 and the new episode will reveal the top 7 on the show and will end the journey of three contestants. "2 sets of performances = 2 lewks tonight West coast, have your favorites made the top 7? Then vote for who you want in your #AmericanIdol GRAND FINALE next week! (PS: 4th slide spoiler for tonight’s episode)," Katy Perry wrote as she shared an update about American Idol's Grand Finale episode. Katy Perry is going all constructive during the social-distancing phase. Recently, she announced her new single titled Daisies releasing on May 15, 2020. "The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONPre-save link in bio," she revealed on Instagram and fans can't wait. A few days ago, Taylor Swift sported a daisy t-shirt and fans can't sop wondering if this hints at a possible collaboration between them.

