Katy Perry ADMITS she impersonated Zooey Deschanel many times to get into clubs: Sorry if I misrepresented you

In a candid chat with Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry recently admitted that she used to pose as Zooey to get into clubs. Scroll down to see what else the duo spoke about.

Zooey Deschanel starred in lookalike Katy Perry‘s music video for Not the End of the World and they got together to chat about it on an Instagram Live. And Katy made a big confession during the chat! “I have to admit something, Zooey,” Katy said during an Instagram Live on Monday (December 21). “When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time — it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world…In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.”

“But I have to admit something to you on a Live: That when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a LOT,” she continued. “And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.” Well, Zooey actually sorta already knew! “People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ ” Zooey said. “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’ ”

“And then when I met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty,’” Zooey continued. “You never know when people say you look like somebody what they’re gonna look like and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gorgeous. Thank you.’” “I was turned up to 11 at the club,” Katy said. “I’m sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now.” “It’s a compliment!” Zooey said. For years and years, fans have been comparing how similar Katy and Zooey look.

