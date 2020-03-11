Katy Perry admits she wasn't ready to have kids until she worked and prepared herself; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Katy Perry says she was convinced that she's ready for a baby only after she worked and prepared herself.

Katy Perry is beaming with excitement as she gears up to embrace motherhood. The singer recently announced her pregnancy in her new music video titled Never Worn White. Towards the end of the video, Katy caressed her baby bump and broke out the news to all. She flaunted her round tummy and expressed her joy on being pregnant with beau Orlando Bloom's child. Katy Perry is ready for motherhood now. Her child is due in Summer, but the popular songstress reveals the time when she was not ready for a baby.

In a conversation with Australia's Fifi, Fev & Byron radio show, Katy Perry admitted that she wasn't ready for the baby until she worked for years and prepared herself. She says she was the kind of a girl who always knew that she wants a baby at some point in her life. She had a boxful of baby clothes long before she began thinking about pregnancy, even before Orlando Bloom came into her life. She says that she has two nieces and one nephew whom she's been obsessed with and thus, she has always been excited to have a baby in the future.

However, when she looks back, Katy was not ready for a child a few years ago. She worked every day and now she feels she's prepared and it is the right time for her. Katy reveals she loves planning. Be it her career, life or a baby, there have always been some sort of thoughts and planning around it. She also divulges that she has a few names in mind for her baby. As for Bloom having a say in picking out names, Katy jokes that she makes him think that he does.

