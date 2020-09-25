Katy Perry advocates fans on being a working mom; Says ‘Call your mom, tell her you love & appreciate her’

Katy Perry recently opened up about her thoughts on being a working mom. Scroll down to see what the singer tweeted about it.

Katy Perry is sharing her thoughts on being a working mom! The 35-year-old singer, who gave birth to daughter Daisy last month, took to Twitter on Thursday (September 24) to talk about heading back to work after welcoming her child into the world. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job,” Katy tweeted.

She continued, “part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they have been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.” “Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!” Katy added. She concluded the series of tweets by saying, “Part 4. I love my job.”

See her tweets below:

In case you missed it, on August 27th, Perry and Bloom welcomed a baby girl who they gave the precious name: Daisy Dove Bloom. Fans of the 35-year-old singer were pleasantly surprised by the name as it's related to Katy's recent hit single Daisies. In a heartwarming statement to UNICEF, the couple announced the news and stated, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

At the time, Katy and Orlando acknowledged how they're lucky to have a peaceful birthing experience as not everyone is able to have that. Sharing some hard-hitting facts, the couple noted how there's a shortage of healthcare workers while every eleven seconds, a pregnant woman or newborn dies from preventable causes. Due to COVID-19, many newborn lives are at risk because of lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that can prevent diseases which breaks Perry and Bloom's hearts as parents to a newborn.

