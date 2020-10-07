Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens & more make a HILARIOUS video to encourage US voter

  1. Home
Katy Perry recently shared a video in collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal, Ashley Benson, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and Vanessa Hudgens and more to encourage US citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.
Katy Perry is pumped up! The 35-year-old Smile singer shared a celebrity-filled PSA encouraging followers to vote on Monday (October 5). In the clip, Katy can be seen using a pump machine as she announces: “get pumped to vote.”

 

The new mom who welcomed daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom in August shared the clip on her Instagram and it featured stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Ashley Benson, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and Vanessa Hudgens all-star in the clip as well.

 

Along with the video, Katy captioned the post by writing: “Exercise That Vote. GET PUMPED TO VOTE!!! Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days, but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport… I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight. ANYWAY, I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should. We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote. Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status, because many state registration deadlines are happening today!!!” she wrote on her Instagram.

 

