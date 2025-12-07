Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go Instagram official with Tokyo photos, confirm long-rumored romance

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have finally confirmed their long-rumored relationship after appearing together on Instagram for the first time. The 41-year-old singer shared a set of photos from her recent Tokyo visit, and Trudeau featured prominently in the post, turning ongoing speculation into a moment that fans quickly labelled a “hard launch.”

Katy Perry posted 13 images on Saturday, writing, “tokyo times on tour and more.” The photos included cozy selfies and candid moments during her stop in Japan for the Lifetimes Tour, which highlights her latest album. This is the first time the pair have appeared together on either of their main social media accounts, making the upload significant for followers watching the rumors since July.

Katy Perry shares Tokyo photos with Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau appeared in several of the carousel images. One selfie showed the pair smiling closely, standing against a bright autumn backdrop. A short video included in the post captured a warm moment of Trudeau watching Perry as she tried local dishes, with his arm resting behind her chair. Another picture featured them at the popular digital Team Labs exhibit, surrounded by illuminated art.

Their time in Tokyo also involved an official event. Earlier this week, Perry joined Trudeau at a diplomatic luncheon held for former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Perry wore a sleek green two-piece with black tights, a turtleneck and boots, while Trudeau opted for a classic grey suit. In the official photos, Perry placed a hand behind Trudeau as they posed with the Kishidas.

Talk around their possible romance first surfaced in July when the two were spotted dining together in Montréal. Trudeau later attended the Canadian leg of Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour, further increasing interest in their personal connection.

Perry ended her long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after seven years together and six years of engagement. Their representatives confirmed that they continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020.

