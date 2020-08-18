  1. Home
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's adorable nursery for baby is worth a glimpse; Watch

In a recent chat with fans, Katy Perry shared a glimpse of her and fiance Orlando Bloom’s upcoming baby’s nursery. Scroll down to see it for yourself.
During her latest #SmileSunday live stream that took place on Sunday, Katy Perry gave fans a sneak peek of her baby girl's nursery. "I'm going to show you my baby room, ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek," said the 35-year-old pop star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The mini-tour of the light pink nursery included a look at several adorable baby outfits hanging on the wall, a changing station with a large mirror, stylish lights and a circular crib with curtains behind it.

 

Wearing a multi-coloured polka dot outfit reminiscent of a clown suit, Perry also showed off some of her daughter's unique wardrobe, including a onesie covered with Bloom's face and a dress emblazoned with Eggo waffles. 

 

Check out a fan-captured video of Perry's nursery tour below:

 

The singer has been hosting her #SmileSunday live streams each Sunday over the past few weeks to promote her forthcoming album, Smile, which is slated for release on August 28. Earlier in the 45-minute live stream, when asked by a fan what her Smile tour might look like someday, Perry responded, "Who's to know if anyone is going out in the world anymore?" But if the opportunity to tour behind the album does arise, she promises it will be "funny, weird, very modern art, wild, left-of-centre, strange, joyous (and) dark at times."

 

Another fan asked what the Smile album would smell like if it had a scent. "It would smell maybe like fresh laundry," the singer replied. "Like the beginning of the day. Fresh laundry. Like newness, like clearness, like what you smell when you go outside and you're on your way to school and it's just clean for a second until all hell breaks loose." The singer is scheduled to host her next #SmileSunday live stream on August 23.

 

