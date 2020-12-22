Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel’s uncanny resemblance CONFUSES fans in singer’s Not the End of the World video

Zooey Deschanel steals the spotlight in Katy Perry’s Not the End of the World video as aliens mistake her for Katy. Watch the hilarious video below.

Even in the Earth’s final moments, people will still be mixing up Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel! In the music video for Perry’s “Not the End of the World,” which the pop singer dropped Monday morning, a spaceship full of benevolent blue-skinned aliens abducts Deschanel thinking she’s Perry, whom they revere and wish to rescue before our exhausted planet comes to its untimely demise. Ever the quick thinker, the New Girl star plays along, trying on Teenage Dream-era costumes and props in hopes that she and her fellow space travellers can save Earth.

Perry teased the video on her social media channels on Sunday and will host an Instagram Live along with Deschanel to discuss the clip, followed by a group meditation. An astrology enthusiast (and Scorpio), Perry appears to have intentionally timed the video release to coincide with Monday’s “Great Conjunction,” in which Jupiter and Saturn have both entered Aquarius, coming closer together than the two planets have been in almost 400 years. Many astrologers cite the conjunction as an energetic turning point, kicking off a new Age of Aquarius.

“Not the End of the World” is from Perry’s fifth studio album, Smile, which came out at the end of the summer. Leading up to the release, singles “Smile,” “Daisies,” and “Never Really Over” (the latter of which initially came out as a stand-alone single in 2019) all got dedicated videos. In the weeks after Smile’s release, Perry shared new videos for seven of its 12 songs in what she called “The Smile Video Series,” each rendered in a distinct style, mostly in different animation techniques. Following that series, she released a video for "Teary Eyes" consisting of behind-the-scenes footage ("Behind the Smile," as she labeled it), a video for a remix of "Resilient," and now the Deschanel-starring "Not the End of the World."

Join me on Instagram Live at 10:00a PT to chat with @ZooeyDeschanel about the video, and then my friend Bob Roth from @LynchFoundation will lead a group meditation for the Great Conjunction. Even if we can’t the internet, we can reset our minds! pic.twitter.com/C9IOATF0NJ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 21, 2020

This year marked a new era for Perry in more ways than one: Mere days before the release of Smile, the singer gave birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, a daughter named Daisy Dove. Perry had previously announced her pregnancy as only she could: By pointedly cradling her belly at the end of the music video for “Never Worn White.”

ALSO READ: Katy Perry on surviving her ‘darkest’ times: Finding gratitude has been a journey but the outcome is worth it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×