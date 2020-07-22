Katy Perry on being 'super friendly' with Taylor Swift: We made up publicly to be an example of redemption

While Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a legendary feud, the singers also patched things up and are now on "super friendly" terms. Read below to know why Katy and Taylor buried the hatchet.

Taylor Swift has unfortunately had her fair share of feuds with a legendary one being against... no, not Kanye West but Katy Perry! However, in 2019, Katy offered an olive branch and the frenemies decided to bury the hatchet. Moreover, Perry even appeared in T-Swift's star-studded You Need To Calm Down MV, where the now pregnant singer had the most adorable cameo. In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 35-year-old singer spoke candidly about her "super friendly" equation with Taylor.

"Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs... Time will tell my story," Katy shared about her feud with Swift and added, "What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption." Perry noted that it's very hard for young girls growing up with cliques, high school, pettiness, and all the other stuff. For now, Katy and Taylor are "super friendly" as the former has always wanted nothing but the best for the 30-year-old singer.

"...and we can talk about the best we want for each other," Perry concluded to Howard Stern.

We're glad that the two powerhouses were able to patch things up!

Meanwhile, Katy is all set to embrace motherhood as she could be giving birth in the next coming days. Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom will be welcoming their first child together, a baby girl. Orlando already has a nine-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

