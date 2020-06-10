Katy Perry calls Harry Styles a 'gentleman' as she recounts the way he reacted to her pregnancy news

Katy Perry who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom had a chance encounter with Harry Styles on a plane. Read on to know how the former One Director member reacted to the news about her pregnancy.

Ardent fans of One Direction surely remember how the boy band was formed back in 2010 at the reality show The X Factor. Roar singer Katy Perry was one of the guest judges in the show back then who witnessed the formation of the band. Recently, during one of her conversations for a popular radio show, the American Idol judge has recalled one of her fond memories with Harry Styles who is also a former member of One Direction.

It so happened that Katy Perry bumped into Styles en route a plane post which she spilled the beans about her pregnancy in front of the Lights Up singer. And for the unversed, she informed him about the same before announcing it publicly in front of the whole world. The Daisies singer then recounts that the former One Director member was too happy for her and that he also offered his seat to her out of courtesy to continue with their conversation.

Katy Perry who announced about her pregnancy officially on March goes on to call Harry Styles a complete gentleman for his sweet behaviour on the plane. Talking about Katy, the California Girls singer has been dating Orlando Bloom since 2016. The singer has already announced on social media that the newborn will be a girl. Katy is also winning over the internet after sharing adorable pictures while proudly flaunting her baby bump. She has recently premiered the music video for the song titled Never Worn White.

