Katy Perry calls her marriage with Russell Brand a ‘tornado’; Says relationship with Orlando Bloom is ‘solid’

Katy Perry recently commented on her previous 2-year marriage with comedian Russell Brand and described it as a “tornado.” She also reflected on her current relationship with Orlando Bloom. Check out what she said below.
New mom and music icon Katy Perry is opening up about her relationship and previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand, which ended in 2012 after two years of marriage. “It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind,” Katy said during a 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once.”

 

She added she “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges. I know that inherently [about myself]. Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that],” she added.

 

On her current relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom, she said it’s “healthy frictional,” and “It’s very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat.” 

 

She added, “It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss when we disagree because we’ll do it in public. If we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. … This is solid. This is, like, the main course.”

 

ALSO READ: Katy Perry puts her postpartum body on display by sharing unfiltered mirror selfie, just days post giving birth

Credits :60 Minutes Australia, Getty Images

