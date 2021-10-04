Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom 'my hero' as he unzips her corset on stage so she can sing

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have to be the most hilarious couple ever. Recently, Bloom came to Perry’s rescue during Variety’s Power of Women event when Perry needed help to undo her tight corset for it was preventing her from singing her heart out on stage. “Hello! Orlando, can you undo my corset?” she asked adorably.

Taking no time to think through, Bloom rushed on to the stage like the best fiancé there can be, and helped Perry with her dress. “It’s a little tight. I can’t sing,” the I Kissed A Girl singer reiterated. In a video by Variety, the Hobbit actor can be seen fumbling with the zip as Perry waited for him to undo her corset so that she can sing freely again! “Pull it all the way down!” she told him, “I have a girdle in here.”

The 36-year-old singer called for her boyfriend when she was up on stage at the Wallis Annenberg Centre in Beverly Hills. As she couldn’t initially perform well, she knew that her corset needed to be loosened for her to sing well on stage. The audience at the event took to cheering for the couple seeing their endearing moment and how Bloom struggled with Perry’s zip.

Perry and Bloom looked ravishing as a couple during Variety’s Power of Women event. The singer and her beau also took to the red carpet stage to pose together. Perry wore a purple gown with a corset, and Bloom looked as handsome as ever in a black tux coupled with a white shirt.

