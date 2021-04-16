Katy Perry calls social media ‘trash’ & ‘end of civilization’; Ends rant on sweet note by saying ‘ily’ to fans

Katy Perry recently voiced her true opinions on social media. Scroll down to see what she said.

Singer and performer Katy Perry just went on a rant on social media and shared her real thoughts about social media on Twitter. The 36-year-old entertainer posted a few tweets with her thoughts, but not much more explanation. The singer first said: “Social media is trash,” and then replied to her own tweet saying: “the end of human civilization #isaidwhatisaid.” She then quickly wrote to all her fans and said: “anyway. ily”

It’s not the first time Katy has opened up about the cons of social media. If you didnt know, Katy once told Reinfery29, “A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like. It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture—it’s not good for us as a society. I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

On the personal front, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby daughter Daisy Dove in August, and the proud parents have been enjoying every moment with her. While the celebrity couple are yet to share any photos of their newborn, doting dad Orlando appeared on Ellen shortly after Daisy was born and had gushed about life with his baby girl.

