Katy Perry celebrates daughter Daisy’s 1st birthday with moving note; Says ‘life began’ only after her birth

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom who was born in 2020 is now a year old! To mark the special day, Fireworks singer Katy took to Twitter and shared a heart-touching message for her little angel on the social media platform. “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” the 36-year-old American Idol judge wrote on Twitter.

If you didn’t know, Daisy is the first child for Katy and her fiance Orlando Bloom, who have been together since 2016. The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Back in February, Katy opened up about the many ways in which Daisy has changed her life. During an Instagram Live, Katy opened up about motherhood and said: “I think that you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom. So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you’re ready," she added. Further, while talking about how her daughter Daisy has made her value each day, Katy said: “I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it’s like, ‘Whoa. You see time in human form and it’s like… Now she’s got chunky cheeks.”

