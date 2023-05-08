Katy Perry dazzles at King Charles III coronation concert with ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’: DEETS here

Katy Perry dazzled everyone at the concert in honor of King Charles III's coronation as she took the stage in a gold ball gown.

Perry, who is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, also attended the coronation ceremony as a guest on Saturday. The singer looked gorgeous in a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble with a tilted hat. Perry quickly went viral as a meme on social media as she went on searching for her seat.

Here is more about Katy Perry’s performance at King Charles III's coronation concert.

Katy Perry dazzles at King Charles III's coronation concert

Katy Perry took the stage at Windsor Castle in a Disney Princess-inspired gold ball gown as she performed Roar and Fireworks from her repertoire. The Roar performance was also accompanied by the show of a lion in the sky above the stage. The young royals seemed to have a blast at the coronation concert as Prince George and Princess Charlotte bopped along in their seats, the latter even sang along with Perry.

During her set, Katy Perry said, "Thank you for having me at this coronation celebration. I would like to dedicate this next song to the King and to the work we get to do together for the British Asian Trust and the Children’s Protection Fund. Thank you for bringing out the fireworks in so many young people." The singer also said that she got to bring her mother, who is very happy to be staying at Windsor Castle.

The other artists who performed at King Charles’ coronation concert on Sunday included Lionel Richie, who even brought Britain’s new monarch to his feet, and the 90s boyband Take That. Stars such as Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise also appeared in the pre-recorded video paying homage to Queen Camilla and King Charles III.

