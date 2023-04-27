Katy Perry debuts her micro bangs on American Idol and fans are 'not' impressed

Katy Perry recently debuted her new haircut on American Idol, and fans have a lot to say about the pop star's new look.

Katy Perry’s micro bangs

Katy changed things up with her new haircut; the pop star showed off her new fringe on the set of American Idol. Perry took to Instagram to post a picture of herself from the set of Idol in which she sported choppy bangs. The star was there to celebrate the 21st birthday of American Idol. She was spotted in a green dress and had her hair in an updo with “hair tassels,” as her hairstylist, Peter Lux, described the look. Fans did not fail to notice the new hair and were quick to express their opinions in the comments section.

Fans React to Katy Perry’s Haircut

Several people commented, seemingly loving Perry’s haircut. One person wrote, “Omg you look so different.” Another added, “Oh baby (bang).”

A third commented, “This look is absolutely amazing!” Another said, "Katy, you’re looking awesome in this haircut." While there were a few others who were in splits, One user had advice for Katy, "The hair gotta go Katy."

Another drew a comparison to the Friends star, “This fringe is giving me Courtney Cox in scream vibes!!” Multiple comparisons between Katy and other iconic hairstyles were made. It hasn’t been confirmed if the micro fringe was a haircut or just a clip-on.

Other Celebs who have sported Microbangs

Katy Perry isn’t the first celeb who has sported micro bangs and been criticized for it, and she won’t be the last. The micro bangs trend makes a comeback every now and then. Recently Florence Pugh sported them at the Academy Awards 2023. Gigi and Bella Hadid sported micro bangs on the runway last year. Charlize Theron also participated in the micro bangs trend back in 2019; the actress did not commit to the hairstyle but instead sported fake micro bangs.

