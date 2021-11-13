Katy Perry DEBUTS her new hair transformation at CMA Awards; Orlando Bloom REACTS

Katy Perry's recent hair transformation is bringing back a lot of memories. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old pop artist revealed virtually black hair on the red carpet of the 2021 CMAs. Perry has rocked the stunning hair colour numerous times in the last year, with the help of wigs and extensions, but this time it's much more permanent.

The "Firework" singer took to her Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs and videos of stylist Rick Henry dying her hair. She captioned her post, "I just think it's time to give them everything they want." Looks like her fans seemed to agree. "THE BLACK HAIR IS BACK," one commenter wrote. Added another, "U LOOK AMAZING OMGGGG!!" However, what really caught our attention was Katy's fiancé Orlando Bloom's comment. The 44-year-old actor, who has a daughter with Perry named Daisy, wrote, "Finally," followed by a love emoji.

Check out her post here:

Fans of the musician should not be surprised by the change. Perry has worn her hair in a variety of shades throughout the years, including black, brown, blonde, purple, pink, blue, and red. Interestingly, as per E! News, Perry seems to have been contemplating a hair change since the beginning of the month. On November 2, she shared a video of herself with blonde and brown hair on Instagram. "Choose ur player: what colour would you choose?" she captioned the video.

However, the comments section of that post has since garnered close to 10,000 comments. “Bring the long black hair back please,” one fan wrote. Another said,” You with black hair is everything.” On the other hand, Perry was on hand at CMA awards to present alongside country stars Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Russell Dickerson, Ingrid Andress, Scotty McCreery, Deana Carter, and Lainey Wilson.

