Katy Perry defends Ellen Degeneres amidst toxic work culture claims at her show: Sending you love & a hug

Singer Katy Perry is speaking out to praise her friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres amidst recent accusations of Ellen mistreating employees. Katy defended the talk show host against accusations that she’s not a kind person. The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, noted that she can’t speak for other people, but that she’s only had positive experiences when she’s around Ellen.

Current and former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have alleged that the show has a toxic work environment and allegations of sexual misconduct were made against senior producers on the show. It has also been said that Ellen herself doesn’t practice the kindness that she preaches to viewers.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Katy wrote on Twitter. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

Prior to this, celebrities and friends like Scooter Braun and wife Portia De Rossi also showed support for Ellen. Portia de Rossi made her very first statement about all the allegations from various former and current staffers. “To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram alongside a graphic that read “I Stand by Ellen.” Portia’s message also included, “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”

Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun also defended the talk show host. “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall," he said. "How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality…needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular, she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today,” he wrote via Twitter as he extended his support for the talk-show host.

