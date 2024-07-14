Katy Perry Defends Woman’s World Video, Claims Sarcasm Was The Intent

Katy Perry is a popular Hollywood pop star ruling the musical chartbusters with her massive hit tracks. Apart from creating new songs and albums, she also used to judge on American Idol. However, the recently released music video Woman’s World has been stirring up the internet making the songstress face all sorts of criticisms from her fans.

After the buzz making ripples on the internet, Katy has finally cleared the air by putting out a video clip on her Instagram handle. She claimed the music video was a sarcastic dig, and while it received some flaky comments and negative whiplash, she stated that her intent would become clearer each day because “it’s a whole different world we go to after this.”

Katy Perry’s statement on slamming her video

Since the music video ‘Woman’s World’ was released, Katy Perry has been receiving several negative remarks on social media. This happened because of certain theme and imagery in the song and also because it was co-produced and co-written by Dr. Luke who was once caught in an alleged misconduct hayfire involving Kesha.

However, the songstress shared a video clip claiming the music video to be sarcastic. The clip was shot on the set of the We Can Do It theme and it seems Katy already knew what the outcome could have been. The video opens with Katy Perry saying animatedly “Girl Boss Sh*t!”

Advertisement

She continued, “You can do it! You go, girl! You were born to shine! We’re having fun, being sarcastic with it, it’s very slapstick and very on the nose…With this set, we’re, like, not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze.”

The Harleys in Hawaii singer concluded by saying, “We’re really overplaying it and on the nose because we’re about to get smashed, which is like a reset for me and for my idea of feminine divine, and it’s a whole different world we go to after this.”

Katy Perry’s Women’s World

Charlie Chops (photographer/director) directed this clip, who is known for being a feminist. She has previously worked with Camila Cabello, Pink Pantheress, and others. Katy Perry’s new video clip has been stirring up the internet more than before.

The American Idol’s former judge is coming up with an album ‘143’ after four years on September 20, 2024. Perry took the criticisms quite bravely and upfront.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Katy Perry’s new music video and the wrath that followed? Let us know if you enjoyed the song.

ALSO READ: 'My Heart Is Broken': Ricki Lake, Gloria Gaynor, Pauly Shore And More Stars Pay Tribute To Richard Simmons Amid His Death At 76