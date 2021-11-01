Katy Perry dresses up as COVID 19 vaccine and poses alongside 'Dr DILF' Orlando Bloom for Halloween 2021

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom certainly understood the assignment when it comes to dressing up for Halloween 2021. The couple spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness in the most creative manner as the couple dressed up as the vaccine syringe and doctor's attire. Sharing photos of the duo in costumes, Katy wrote a "Stay safe guys" message for her fans.

Orlando also shared a bunch of photos on his own Instagram account where he wrote a hilarious caption that said, "vaxed a girl and I liked it." The fun didn't just stop at that though as Bloom also tagged himself with Dr. Anthony Fauci's account. The actor's Doctor outfit hilariously also came with the name tag of "Dr. DILF."

Katy and Orlando's Halloween dress-up received a lot of positive comments from fans who loved their quirky take and found it fitting for the situation. A fan commented on Bloom's post and said, "You guys definitely understood the assignment." Another fan called Katy and Orlando's photos "Relationship goals."

Check out Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's photos here:

Orlando and Katy have truly been giving couple goals. Be it the duo's adorable birthday tributes for each other or the way they gush about their little one Daisy Dove. Recently, Orlando celebrated Katy's 37th birthday in the sweetest manner as he shared a cute snap with the birthday girl and wrote a heartwarming message saying, "We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you" in the captions.

