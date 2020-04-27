Katy Perry dresses up as a giant hand sanitizer for American Idol’s virtual episode amid COVID 19 lockdown

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Katy Perry dresses up as a giant hand sanitizer for American Idol’s virtual episode. Read on to know more.

After the production of television shows was put on hold earlier this year, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, celebs took their shows online. Various television hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres have been hosting virtual episode of their shows to keep the public entertained. The latest show to join the internet is American Idol. The popular reality show hosted its first-ever virtual episode on April 27.

Just like the usual episodes, Ryan Seacrest hosted the virtual version of the show, where the judge and contestants came together via webcam. It featured the three judges –Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, who showed up in a giant hand sanitizer costume as a tribute to the ongoing health crisis. Before kick-starting the show, Katy opened up about being pregnant during the pandemic. She said she would never forget the experience. She revealed that amid the lockdown, she is unable to fulfill her pregnancy cravings.

While she did amid that she is facing some minor inconveniences during the ongoing lockdown, Katy mentioned that she is grateful for a lot of things that he has. “I'm having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfil if I want to, but, you know, I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days,” she said during the virtual show. The Never Worn White singer gave her fans a sneak peek at her COVID 19 inspired American Idol outfit on Instagram before appearing on the show.

"We at American Idol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the first-ever episode from our homes tonight at 8/7c on ABC Network. It’s up to you to narrow us down to our top 10! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30pm ET so we can catch up before the east coast broadcast!” she wrote alongside a video featuring her in the costume. In the clip, Katy can be seen washing the dishes while donning the Sanitizer outfit.

Her costume had “American Idol Instant Music Sanitizer” written across the front. “'Oh, hey! Katy Perry, here, reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new like never before episode of American Idol tonight on ABC at 8/7 central,” she said in the clip. The video ended with Katy exiting her kitchen carrying a bowl of Veggie Straws. Katy is currently practicing self-isolation at her Los Angeles home.

"Using ground-breaking technology, tonight we make Idol history. This is our show like you've never seen it before. One thing stays the same, you vote, you decide. We've had to shift the way we made our show,” host Ryan said in the show. Reacting to the show going virtual, Luke said, “My family is safe and healthy. I'm really excited for these kids. They're so talented and they deserve to get their career. I'm so thankful for everybody at Idol that we can still pull this show off.”

“This is probably the most excited I've been in a very long time because I can actually say I have never done this before in my entire career,” Lionel added. Katy also reacted to shooting the show from her home studio on her webcam and said, “reminded me of what it was like to be at home and practicing in front of the mirror with a hair brush.” The 35-year-old songstress has been an American Idol judge since 2018.

Katy is currently expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The two have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016 and recently decided to take the next big step. In February 2019, she announced that Orlando popped the question and she said yes! The two got engaged on Valentine's Day and the singer flaunted her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

