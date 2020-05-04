Katy Perry dresses up as toilet roll during American Idol's at home episode and amuses the viewers

Katy Perry sports a toilet roll costume during American Idol's at-home Sunday episode and amuses fans.

After amusing fans with her hand sanitizer get-up during American Idol's at home episode last week, Katy Perry recently dressed up as a toilet roll in the latest episode of the singing show. Looks like Katy Perry has the most comical ways to spread awareness about the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. After hand sanitizers, toilet rolls have become the most much-in-demand products during the COVID-19 spur and the 35-year-old singer surely knows how to put out her message about the same.

Katy Perry's costume game has always been on point! It wouldn't be wrong to say that the 'Firework' singer looks cute in whichever costume she wears. A few days ago, Katy Perry wore a bunny costume on Easter and the 35-year-old mommy-to-be looked adorable flaunting her baby bump. On the Sunday episode of American Idol too, she put on a quarantine-fitting outfit dressing up as a toilet roll and started a meme fest on Twitter.

As the Coronavirus spur has made it impossible to shoot outdoors, American Idol is going forward in a full at-home set-up with judges and contestants coming together virtually. American Idol has already got its top 20 and the next episode will shortlist the top 10. There will be some sad goodbyes from the show but Katy Perry seems to be making up for it with her comical style and amusing costumes.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

. @AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your down, pull out your , & tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live! pic.twitter.com/wekv7OBf6O — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2020

I love Katy Perry but why is she dressing up as toilet paper. Girl what are you trying to say — dua lipa (@tableswift1) May 4, 2020

There’s no more toilet paper, but we have Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/VXaUTPaj2M — 贺若华 (@witness_fran) May 3, 2020

Last week, @katyperry was wearing a hand sanitizer costume. This week, she’s wearing a toilet paper costume. I could hardly imagine what she’s gonna wear next week. #AmericanIdol — 4 days until my birthday! (@marciacrossfan7) May 4, 2020

