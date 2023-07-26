Katy Perry enjoys her summer 'recharge' with Orlando Bloom amid American Idol fiasco

This summer, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter Daisy Dove, 2, are traveling and being active. On his social media, Orlando posted images of her on their summer "Recharge" trip. The Roar singer, 38, and her 46-year-old fiancé were previously seen paddleboarding in the South of France on Sunday. Perry stood in the water, supported by her knees, wearing a blue wetsuit top, coordinating shorts, and a white helmet.

Orlando Bloom shares photos with Katy Perry from their summer Recharge

On a recent trip, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relaxed for a while. Bloom recently posted a couple of images from his vacation with Perry, along with the caption "Recharge."

The pictures show the couple, who are the parents of Daisy Dove, 2, spending their time at the beach, visiting a carnival, and simply relaxing at the resort they were staying at.

Previously, Orlando and Katy were pictured in Saint-Tropez, France. As a matter of fact, the Firework singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean veteran have been traveling quite a bit lately. They also recently attended Wimbledon in London.

Apart from making the most of their time together, Orlando and Katy have reset their lives in a number of ways. The long-time pair actually agreed to a three-month sober commitment in February.

Katy Perry explained to People in June, "We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and I wanted that opportunity to be supportive. Unless your partner is doing it, it's incredibly difficult to do anything, whether that's doing a cleansing activity or a reset. Therefore, doing things collectively is considerably simpler.” And, since then, they jetted off on a trip together.

Katy Perry returns to American Idol

Despite the backlash, Katy Perry recently made her return to American Idol! As for Season 22, the singer will resume her position as an American Idol judge with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. In addition to announcing that the reality show's auditions will start in August, ABC made the aforementioned announcement on Tuesday (July 25).

The Grammy winner first drew criticism for allegedly mom-shaming candidate and mother-of-three Sara Beth Liebe by claiming that the aspiring singer had "been laying on the table too much" during her audition. Additionally, Perry received jeers when she advised Nutsa Buzaladze to wear less glitter during the competition's performances in Hawaii. Bryan and contestant Oliver Steele defended her in June.

Meanwhile, a virtual nationwide search for the next singing star will resume on August 2 with auditions beginning on that date. Dates for auditions in each of the 50 states have already been set.

