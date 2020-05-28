Katy Perry flaunts growing baby bump in mirror selfies after beach outing with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Pregnant singer Katy Perry recently posted a mirror selfie flaunting her growing baby bump. Check it out.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are all set to embrace parenthood, and while the singer did keep the good news under tight wraps in the beginning, she is no longer hiding her baby bump from the world. Ever since the pregnant songstress announced about the pregnancy with her Never Worn White music video earlier this year, she has been regularly posting pictures showing off her growing baby bump. Her latest Instagram post is a mirror selfie featuring the songstress all dolled up and ready to virtually watch the launch of NASA's SpaceX mission, which eventually got cancelled.

“Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years... Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday! Set your alarm for the 3:22 pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel,” she wrote alongside the picture of her dressed in a tinned kaftan dress. The Roar singer (35), who is currently practicing social distancing with Orlando (43), also enjoyed a beach outing with her fiancé.

Check out the psot here:

The two hit the Santa Barbara beach on May 24 to soak up the sun during the COVID-19 lockdown, Us Weekly reported. The couple spent time with Katy’s father, Keith Hudson, during their outing. For their sunny day out, the singer wore a floral swimsuit and paired it up with a sun hat, flip-flops and sunglasses. Bloom, on the other hand, went shirtless, wearing a pair of black shorts. They were accompanied by their dog Nugget.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga on collaborating with BLACKPINK for Sour Candy: I wanted to celebrate them as I love powerful women

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×