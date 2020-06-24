Katy Perry flaunts her baby bump as she dances to Daisies' remix in front of the mirror; Watch Video

Katy Perry shows off her baby bump in an olive green dress and dances to the remix version of her song Daisies.

Katy Perry is expecting her first child and the 35-year-old singer can't wait to embrace motherhood. Katy Perry has revealed about her pregnancy blues during her interviews a lot of times but her new video shows how happy times during her pregnancy look like. Grooving to the remix version of her own song Daisies, Katy Perry flaunts her baby bump as she dances in front of the mirror. With a toothbrush in her mouth, the mommy-to-be seems like she's going to be a super chill mom.

The 35-year-old pop star filmed herself in the mirror while dancing to DJ Oliver Helden's remix of her new single titled Daisies, and shared the clips on her Instagram Story on June 23. Katy rocked an olive green dress dotted with white daisy print along with an olive knotted head wrap. Katy Perry is all set to embrace parenthood along with fiance Orlando Bloom. While Orlando Bloom has a son from his previous marriage, this is going to be Katy's, first baby. She announced her pregnancy in the music video of her single Never Worn White wherein she cradled her baby bump wearing a white gown.

Check out her video:

Katy dropped her new single titled Daisies on May 15. The music video attracted a lot of views ever since the day she released it. The song makes you want to step out in the lush greenery and go around smelling the flowers. As seen in single, Katy strips down and shows off her baby bump as she sits under the waterfall. The three-minute-long video features the songstress in a beautiful linen dress before she decides to take it off and swim naked by a waterfall. "They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down. Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me. 'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," Katy Perry sings and embraces herself during pregnancy.

"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind," Katy explained the inspiration behind her song Daisies.

Katy Perry has been working on her music during the quarantine phase and has been judging American Idol side by side. Despite her pregnancy, the singer has remained active. Katy initially felt a lot of pressure and trouble dealing with her pregnancy during the Coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, she revealed that she often escapes to her car for some alone time. A few days later, she revealed she's been trying to spend more time with the kids during her pregnancy as she feels being with kids would make her a better mother.

The singer also opened up about having depression during her appearance in Good Morning America. "I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was. I couldn’t really imagine living, to be completely honest," she said recently. "Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," Katy Perry tweeted. "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey," Katy Perry told Vogue earlier.

Katy also spoke about her mood swings during pregnancy. She revealed she has "give good days" and other days that are tough, "where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks". The 35-year-old singer added, "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined (or) a small space for so long. I'm used to going (out) all the time."

Also Read: VIDEO: Pregnant Katy Perry goes naked for Daisies music video and shows off her baby bump

Share your comment ×