Katy Perry on friendship with Taylor Swift: We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy

It was last year when Katy Perry offered a literal olive branch to her 'nemesis' Taylor Swift and the two got on friendly terms again! Katy ended up having a memorable cameo in Taylor's hit single from Lover, You Need To Calm Down, as she donned a hamburger costume and hugged it out with Swift, who was seen wearing a french fries costume. But, after a year, one wonders how the friendship between the two stands now and giving us an update on the same is Ms. Perry.

While speaking to Stellar about how she would characterise her friendship with Taylor, Katy confessed, "Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot." Furthermore, Perry was all praises for the 30-year-old's Netflix documentary Miss Americana. "I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t," the 35-year-old singer shared with Stellar.

Speaking specifically about starring in You Need To Calm Down's MV, Katy disclosed that even though it was difficult, it was also important for the Swish Swish singer to make an appearance in T-Swift's music video because "people want people to look up to."

Relive Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's renewed friendship in You Need To Calm Down MV's below:

"We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is," Perry concluded.

