Katy Perry gets accused of 'playing favorites’; American Idol viewers express shock over judge's feedback

Katy Perry has enraged American Idol viewers yet again, and this time it is not because of her lack of feedback. Fans noticed that Perry was biased toward one contestant, and her comments made it very obvious. The feedback Katy gave contestant Iam Tongi has angered the fans.

Katy Perry praises Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi was one of the Top 5 who performed Disney songs on the recent episode of American Idol. Iam took the stage to perform his rendition of Father and Son from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2. All the judges were wowed by the Hawaiian native’s performance, but Katy, in particular, appeared to be in awe of the singer. Katy’s feedback that followed the performance is shocking the viewers of Idol. Lionel went first. As he judged the 18-year-old, he said, “My friend, this is magical for you. This is a time when all the stars align."

Katy took the compliments up a notch when she straight-up predicted that Iam would be the one to win the competition. The ‘Roar’ singer said, “To add to that, I believe it’s written in the stars. I don’t believe in coincidences. I know your name’s Iam, but when I see your name written, I see I. Am… the next American Idol.” Katy’s comment made it very obvious to the fans who she favored in the competition. Luke and Lionel seemed shocked about their fellow judge’s comment and joked that Katy "threw it out there."

Fans react to Katy’s comment

Viewers of the show were not too pleased by Katy’s shocking comment. People pointed out that it was unfair that the judge was openly picking sides in the competition. A person started a discussion about the same in an online thread as they wrote, "Should Katy really be playing favorites like this? Basically, just telling Iam he's going to be the next American Idol."

Another added, "I was disturbed when I heard her make this remark last night and similar comments through the season. To me, it’s not nice to the other contestants, and it’s not nice to Iam. After setting up the expectation, Iam will be devastated if he loses. He’s only a kid. It would be like telling a teenager they’re going to get a car for their birthday without even knowing for sure if they will."

People agreed that it was unfair from Katy’s side to throw predictions around without knowing the outcome of the competition. A third person questioned the judge’s purpose as they wrote, "Her job title is judge. Shouldn’t she be doing some sort of judging?"

Katy’s predictions might hold some credibility as Iam Tongi was one of the three people that made it to the final. Colin Stough and Megan Danielle also earned their place in the Top 3.

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Perry treated her fans with a BTS video from her vanity room. The hilarious video was with a voiceover from Luke Bryan.

