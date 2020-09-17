  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katy Perry gets restraining order against a stalker who made threats to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’

Katy Perry has reportedly gotten a restraining order against a stalker who trespassed on her Beverly Hills property and made threats to the family via Twitter. Scroll down for details.
83708 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 02:29 pm
Katy Perry gets restraining order against a stalker who made threats to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’Katy Perry gets restraining order against a stalker who made threats to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Smile singer Katy Perry went to court to ask for a restraining order against an alleged stalker who trespassed on her property and is harassing her family, The Blast reported Tuesday (September 15). “According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pop star filed a petition for a restraining order against a man named William. The documents note, ‘believed homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan.’ The petition is asking for protection for her partner Orlando Bloom along with her 1-month-old daughter Daisy Bloom and the actor’s 9-year-old son Flynn,” the outlet reports.

 

“I do not know him. He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family,” Katy wrote in the filing, listing the last date of harassment as September 8 of this year.

 

“William jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area,” she wrote. The man allegedly told Katy’s security he intended to enter the home. Katy says she fears for her safety and the safety of her family. 

 

“William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’ as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us,” she also wrote. “I do now know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends,” she continued.

 

The court has currently granted the temporary restraining order for Katy. A hearing has been set for October 8 on whether to make the order permanent.

 

ALSO READ: Katy Perry is overwhelmed as Taylor Swift gifts her, Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy a hand embroidered blankie

Credits :The Blast, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement