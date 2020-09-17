Katy Perry gets restraining order against a stalker who made threats to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’

Katy Perry has reportedly gotten a restraining order against a stalker who trespassed on her Beverly Hills property and made threats to the family via Twitter. Scroll down for details.

The Smile singer Katy Perry went to court to ask for a restraining order against an alleged stalker who trespassed on her property and is harassing her family, The Blast reported Tuesday (September 15). “According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pop star filed a petition for a restraining order against a man named William. The documents note, ‘believed homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan.’ The petition is asking for protection for her partner Orlando Bloom along with her 1-month-old daughter Daisy Bloom and the actor’s 9-year-old son Flynn,” the outlet reports.

“I do not know him. He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family,” Katy wrote in the filing, listing the last date of harassment as September 8 of this year.

“William jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area,” she wrote. The man allegedly told Katy’s security he intended to enter the home. Katy says she fears for her safety and the safety of her family.

“William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’ as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us,” she also wrote. “I do now know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends,” she continued.

The court has currently granted the temporary restraining order for Katy. A hearing has been set for October 8 on whether to make the order permanent.

