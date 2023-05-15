Katy Perry gets slammed for dressing up as Elastigirl; American Idol fans call singer an 'attention seeker’

American Idol fans were ‘Hot N Cold’ with anger after Katy Perry’s antics on the show. Katy, who decided to dress up as Elastigirl from The Incredibles on the show’s Disney-themed night ended up receiving backlash for her actions. This is not the first time the singer was slammed by the fans of American Idol. The fans blamed Perry for making it ‘all about her’ and called out the singer.

What did Katy Perry do?

On American Idol’s Disney Night, Katy Perry walked in along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan dressed up as Elastigirl. Instead of being praised for abiding by the theme, Perry faced heavy criticism for her actions. The singer posed for the audience while she wore the skintight costume. Ryan Seacrest, the host of the show, announced, "Well, that is an entrance," while the judges took their places on the panel. "Is this a safer costume than last year?" Ryan inquired as Katy took her seat. He then explained that Katy had "trouble" getting into the chair last year due to her costume.

Katy answered, "That's right! I did, but you know, I love this costume because this!" She then proceeded to poke her butt into Luke’s face as a joke. The fans noted that Luke looked taken aback and even a little afraid as he held his hands up in the air and retreated. Katy announced her intentions behind the costume as she declared, "Elastigirl is also a mother, so I'm doing this for all the moms out there." While Ryan attempted to wish Katy a Happy Mother’s Day, the singer did not pay attention and started stretching by placing her leg on top of the judge’s desk. "That desk will never be the same,” Ryan commented after the judge was seated.

Katy Perry faces backlash

Viewers of American Idol were upfront about their disapproval of Katy Perry’s actions as they took to Twitter. Fans started calling the judge for her "attention-seeking" behavior.

A viewer tweeted, "@AmericanIdol @katyperry Katy Perry is the most obnoxious attention seeking person on the planet. This show isn’t supposed to be about her. Ugh." Another added, "Watching American Idol for likely the last time. Why don’t they just call it The Katy Perry Show and get it over with? The show is all about her, not the contestants."

A third chimed in and wrote, "There goes Katy with stupid costumes & taking away from the talent & what the show is suppose to be about." While another alleged, "Katy Perry ruins the show because it’s always about her! She has to be the center of attention."

