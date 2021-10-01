Katy Perry gives a sweet shoutout to Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy during emotional speech at an LA event

Katy Perry got emotional and teary-eyed during her speech at Variety's Power of Women event. The singer who was recognised for her work with her Firework Foundation delivered a moving speech where she also thanked her fiance Orlando Bloom and shared a powerful message for their daughter Daisy Dove as she referred to her as "future powerful woman."

The Variety's Power of Women event was held in Los Angeles and saw several celebrities in attendance including Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, poet Amanda Gorman, Perry's fiance Orlando Bloom among others. Katy was among the evening's five honourees for their brilliant work in helping change society.

Perry made an emotional speech whilst accepting the honour and mentioned how her fiance Orlando Bloom has been a major support to her. Gushing about Bloom, the singer thanked him for being an amazing father to their daughter and said, "Behind every great woman, there is a great man. A man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father and example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove", via Variety.

Perry also gave a powerful message for her daughter Daisy as she called her "future powerful woman" and pledged to set an example for her to never limit one's dreams.

Katy and Orlando made a stunning red carpet appearance for the event and couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed looking their absolute best.

